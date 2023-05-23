Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

