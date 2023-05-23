Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 714 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AMP opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.30 and its 200-day moving average is $318.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.