The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

BK opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

