Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.78 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $334.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

