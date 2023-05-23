Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its position in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.