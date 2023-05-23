Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,948 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VRP opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.