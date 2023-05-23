Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVGet Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,832 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

