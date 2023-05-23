Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 54,921 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $54,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

