Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $55,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,893,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.