Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,479 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $55,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

