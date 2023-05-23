Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $56.21 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,120,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,885 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $56,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

