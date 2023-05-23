Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $631,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 128.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Stericycle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Articles

