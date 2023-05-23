Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 78,677 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,677 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

