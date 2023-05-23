Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPRI stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27.
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
