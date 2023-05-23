Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 1,063 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 23,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,950,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,274,000 after buying an additional 175,385 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

