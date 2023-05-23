Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Shares of PODD opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $192.33 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.61. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.