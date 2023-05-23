Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $632,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,582 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,903,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 1,293.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Transocean by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,986 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Stock Performance
RIG stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
