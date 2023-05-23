Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average of $145.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

