Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON by 9.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,799,000 after purchasing an additional 794,913 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ON by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONON. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

