3,637 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

