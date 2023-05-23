Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $704,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

