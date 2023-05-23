Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

STAA opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.