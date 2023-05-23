W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.5 %

GWW stock opened at $671.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $670.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

