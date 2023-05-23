Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 356,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $583.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. TheStreet lowered Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $119,584. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

