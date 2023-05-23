Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,161.73

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $14,161.73 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00418399 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,439.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

