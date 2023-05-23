TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $5.34 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $143.78 million and $5.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00053934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00038397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,568,075 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,997,928 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

