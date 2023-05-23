Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 82.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.96. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

