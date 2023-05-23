Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 82.30%.
Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.96. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
