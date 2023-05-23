Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Capital Southwest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

