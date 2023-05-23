IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.27% and a negative net margin of 550.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.12. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.