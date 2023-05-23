IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.27% and a negative net margin of 550.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.12. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
