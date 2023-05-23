Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 10.3 %

NNOX stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

