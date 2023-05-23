Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Navigator Stock Up 0.8 %

NVGS stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

