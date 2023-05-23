Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Announces Earnings Results

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 126.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.
Ryvyl Stock Performance
RVYL opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
About Ryvyl
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
