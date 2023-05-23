Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Announces Earnings Results

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 126.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

RVYL opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

About Ryvyl

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVYL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.