BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BM Technologies

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

