2,292 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.