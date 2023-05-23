Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $95,912,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

ABNB stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

