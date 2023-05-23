Blair William & Co. IL Sells 87,481 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,481 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.