Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $293.76 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

