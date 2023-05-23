Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 51,142 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in TC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in TC Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.