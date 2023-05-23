Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $28,368,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $20,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

