Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,766 shares of company stock valued at $680,784. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

