Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,741 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,692 shares of company stock valued at $107,531.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

