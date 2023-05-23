Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

