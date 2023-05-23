950 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

