Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

