Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,502,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,906,000 after buying an additional 666,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

