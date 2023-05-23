Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 6,585 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MATV opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -941.12%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

