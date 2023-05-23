Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130,660 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,342,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 268,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.