Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.10. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.85 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.