Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Old Republic International by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 282,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

