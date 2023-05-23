Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.77 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of UDR worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Barclays upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

